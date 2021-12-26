West Ham v Southampton live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

West Ham v Southampton live stream, Sunday 26 December, 3.00pm GMT

West Ham will be looking to get their surprise top-four challenge back on track when Southampton travel to the London Stadium on Boxing Day.

The Hammers suffered a 2-0 defeat away to Arsenal in their last outing, a big blow against one of their direct rivals in the battle for European places.

David Moyes’ side were denied the chance to make amends when their game against Norwich was postponed last weekend due to rising Covid-19 cases.

West Ham have been one of the surprises of the season so far, but they’ve hit a slump recently with just one win in their last six league games.

That was a superb victory, beating Chelsea 3-2, but poor results in their other games has seen the east Londoners drop to fifth place.

“We just might have hit a period where we're suffering a little with injuries and we're just a bit short in our forward play. We have to improve on that if we can,” Moyes said after the Arsenal defeat.

Saints also had their last fixture, a home clash with Brentford, called off due to Covid disruption.

Ralph Hassenhutl’s side are desperate for a victory after a winless run of six games, and surrendered a 2-1 lead to draw 2-2 with Crystal Palace last time out.

They have now dropped 73 points from winning positions under the Austrian boss in the Premier League, 17 more than any other club.

Kick-off is at 3.00pm GMT on Sunday 26 December. This game is not being broadcast live in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

