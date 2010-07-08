Wolfsburg capture defender Kjaer
By app
BERLIN - Danish defender Simon Kjaer has signed a four-year contract with VfL Wolfsburg, the Bundesliga club said on their website on Thursday.
Kjaer, who played for Denmark at the World Cup, signed a contract until June 30, 2014 after Wolfsburg reached an agreement over the move from Palermo in Italy.
"Simon is not only a very good and aggressive defender, he's also a strong personality on the pitch despite being only 21," said Wolfsburg chairman Dieter Hoeness.
"It's a chance for me to play with a top club," Kjaer, who had been linked with several Premier League sides, told the Wolfsburg website.
