Wolfsburg capture defender Kjaer

Kjaer, who played for Denmark at the World Cup, signed a contract until June 30, 2014 after Wolfsburg reached an agreement over the move from Palermo in Italy.

"Simon is not only a very good and aggressive defender, he's also a strong personality on the pitch despite being only 21," said Wolfsburg chairman Dieter Hoeness.

"It's a chance for me to play with a top club," Kjaer, who had been linked with several Premier League sides, told the Wolfsburg website.

