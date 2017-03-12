Worrying sight for Spurs and England as Kane limps out of FA Cup tie

Harry Kane has given Tottenham and England an injury scare after limping out of Spurs' FA Cup tie against Millwall inside the first 10 minutes.

The prolific striker appeared to turn his ankle under a challenge by Millwall's Jake Cooper in the eighth minute of the quarter-final and limped down the White Hart Lane tunnel before being replaced by Christian Eriksen.

Kane was hoping to build on a run of form that had seen him score eight goals in his previous four games, but Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino did not hesitate to haul him off for treatment on the injury.

It remains to be seen how severe Kane's injury is, with Spurs facing Southampton in the Premier League next Sunday, while England have a double header with Germany and Lithuania later this month.