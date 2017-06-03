Zidane, Figo, Ronaldo - the best of Real Madrid's 500 Champions League goals

Real Madrid became the first team to score 500 goals in the Champions League after Cristiano Ronaldo put them ahead in the final against Juventus on Saturday.

The Portugal star swept home Dani Carvajal's cut-back in the 20th minute to put Zinedine Zidane's men in the ascendancy in Cardiff.

Madrid are the competition's most successful side and the strike added another milestone to their rich history.

It is a tapestry that includes memorable goals from the likes of Zidane, Ronaldo, Luis Figo and Brazil icon Ronaldo. Here, we recall those great moments in finer detail.

500 - Real Madrid are the first team in Champions League history to reach 500 goals. Milestone. June 3, 2017

Predrag Mijatovic (v Juventus, 1997-98 final)

It may not have been the prettiest of goals, but Mijatovic's opportunistic strike ended Madrid's 32-year wait to win the top European prize for a seventh time. There was no shortage of controversy around their first triumph in the Champions League era, though, with the former Yugoslavia international accused of being in an offside position when Roberto Carlos' initial shot deflected off Mark Iuliano and into his path in the six-yard box. Mijatovic remained composed and rounded Gianluigi Buffon to fire home the only goal of the match in the 66th minute. Incumbent Madrid boss Zidane was on the losing Juventus side at the Amsterdam ArenA.

Steve McManaman (v Valencia, 1999-2000 final)

A long, searching throw-in from Carlos aimed at Fernando Morientes – scorer of the opening goal at Stade de France – was met with a looping header away from goal by Valencia defender Miroslav Djukic. Unfortunately for him, McManaman was lurking on the edge of the box and produced a stunning scissor-kick volley that bounced past Santiago Canizares and into the bottom-right corner of his net. Raul rounded off the scoring as Madrid came out on top in the first ever final contested between two teams from the same nation.

This was our starting XI when we won our 8th European Cup by beating Valencia 3-0 (2000).May 25, 2016

Roberto Carlos (v Sporting CP, 2000-01 group stage)

When Andre Cruz curled home a sublime free-kick to give Sporting a 2-0 lead over defending champions Madrid in the first half at the old Estadio Jose Alvalade, he would not have envisioned being outdone in the set-piece stakes. Carlos had other ideas, though. The thunder-thighed Brazilian left-back blasted myriad sensational strikes throughout his career, and a venomous effort from a dead ball just outside the Sporting box that flew into the top-left corner was undoubtedly one of his most ferocious. A Rui Jorge own goal gave Madrid a point, but their campaign ended in a semi-final exit to eventual winners Bayern Munich.

Zinedine Zidane (v Bayer Leverkusen, 2001-02 final)

The best of the bunch, if not the top goal of all time. If there was one moment that captured the brilliance of Zidane on the pitch, this was it. Poise, technique, majesty. Nothing looked on when Carlos darted down the left and hooked an ambitious cross into the centre, but the Frenchman was a player capable of making something out of it. After setting his feet, Zidane produced one flowing movement to catch the ball sweetly and send the most pristine of volleys flying into the top-left corner.

Zidane talks about his 'special' goal against Leverkusen in 2002… June 3, 2017

Luis Figo (v Manchester United, 2002-03 quarter-final first leg)

There was no shortage of dazzling moments in the heart of Madrid's 'Galactico' era, and two of those stars combined for a memorable goal at Santiago Bernabeu. Zidane's trademark elegant guile saw him bamboozle Wes Brown and suck Gary Neville into the box, leaving Figo unmarked on the left. The mercurial Frenchman rolled the ball to the Portuguese, who caressed an exquisite first-time effort that curled across goal and over the top of a scrambling Fabien Barthez, dipping just under the bar to kick off a 3-1 victory that included a double from Raul.

Ronaldo (v Manchester United, 2002-03 quarter-final second leg)

The return leg may have ended in a 4-3 defeat for Madrid, but Ronaldo's sensational hat-trick secured passage to the final four and remains the enduring image. The Brazilian proved exactly why he was nicknamed 'O Fenomeno' – the Phenomenon. His first was a brilliant finish inside Fabien Barthez's near post, the second a tap in after sublime interplay between Carlos and Zidane, but the third was the pick of the bunch. After receiving Luis Figo's pass, Ronaldo was allowed to run at goal by Wes Brown. He shifted the ball onto his right foot and sent a thunderous 25-yard strike crashing into the back of the net to round off a performance that earned a standing ovation from the Old Trafford crowd.

The day had the Old Trafford crowd on its feet.Watch his sublime hat-trick: September 22, 2015

Karim Benzema (v Ajax, 2012-13 group stage)

A hat-trick by Cristiano Ronaldo may have stolen the headlines when Madrid cruised to a 4-1 victory over Ajax, but Benzema's goal provided the stand-out moment. A swift counter-attack after a poor free-kick from the Dutch side saw Madrid sweep up the field and move it from left to right for Kaka. The Brazilian took a touch before pinging a cross to the back post where Benzema stopped his late run from deep and launched himself into the air for an outstanding overhead kick that Kenneth Vermeer had no chance of keeping out.

Cristiano Ronaldo (v Liverpool, 2014-15 group stage)

Ronaldo never scored at Anfield while a Manchester United player, but he put a swift end to his barren record at the famous stadium when he returned after a then-world-record move to Madrid. In the 23rd minute he played a one-two with Karim Benzema before initiating another give-and-go with James Rodriguez. The Colombian dinked a sumptuous return pass into the Portuguese superstar's path which neither Dejan Lovren nor Martin Skrtel could deal with as Ronaldo's early clip floated across Simon Mignolet and inside the far post. It's the move as a whole that makes this goal his best for Madrid in the Champions League, but he did score an outrageous free-kick against Marseille in the same campaign.