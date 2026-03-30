Mick McCarthy launches sweary rant about his 'Saipan' depiction claiming he walked out after 20 minutes

Mick McCarthy has claimed he walked out of a screening of film 'Saipan' after 20 minutes.

Mick McCarthy has labelled film Saipan “a heap of s***” and claims he watched it for less than half an hour before walking out of the cinema.

The movie depicts McCarthy's famous falling out with Ireland captain Roy Keane ahead of the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea, which resulted in the skipper heading home and missing the tournament entirely.

Unhappy about facilities and the Irish FA’s choice of Saipan, a remote location in the Northern Mariana Islands, as a destination for a warm-up before the tournament, the Manchester United midfielder’s relationship with McCarthy eventually became untenable, resulting in an explosive team meeting in which Keane is famously said to have told McCarthy to stick the World Cup “up his b*llocks” before flying back home.

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McCarthy claims the film makes him look like a 'northern numpty'

Roy Keane and Mick McCarthy famously fell out during their training camp in Saipan before the 2002 World Cup

After attempting to watch the film, McCarthy was less than impressed by how it covered the events, how short he appears on screen and how his personality came across.

At an event in Dublin for the Irish Sun, for which McCarthy was joined by his Ireland squad members Niall Quinn and Stephen Hunt, he revealed that he barely made it more than quarter of an hour before heading for the exit.

Mick McCarthy is unhappy with how he was depicted by actor Steve Coogan in the film 'Saipan' (Image credit: Saipan)

Asked how long he lasted before walking out he said: “20 minutes,” before adding: “My family and I all went to look at it, and it's a heap of s*** to be fair. My concern is, he's about 5ft 8in, Steve Coogan, and in the film Roy towers above him, for f***'s sake.”

The argument between the two mainly stemmed from Keane’s belief that McCarthy and the Irish FA had chosen the location as a holiday destination, rather than a place to work hard and prepare for the tournament.