Explained: Why Nigel Farage was pictured at Ipswich Town

Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage was pictured at Ipswich Town this week - but why?

The 61-year-old posted on social media photographs holding up a 'Farage 10' shirt at Portman Road as he continues to promote his "We Will Fix It" local election tour in Suffolk. This is ahead of the county council and Ipswich Borough Council's elections on 7 May.

Prior to his local event, which was both oversubscribed and met with angry protesters, Farage paid a cheeky visit to the home of the Tractor Boys, a stop that reports have suggested was not with full knowledge of the football club.

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Revealed: The details of Nigel Farage's visit to Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town are bidding to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to independent Ipswich Town outlet TWTD, Farage's visit was not arranged in advance by the club, and the politician instead booked onto a public tour of Portman Road along with other members of his team.

He then posed for photographs inside the stadium that appeared as if they had been organised and even posted on social media, writing: "I’ve never been too bad on the right wing."

I’ve never been too bad on the right wing. ✍️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/edW9hulPrOMarch 24, 2026

Fans of Kieran McKenna's side have quickly called for the club to condemn the PR stunt held by Farage, with one disgruntled supporter writing: "The club needs to distance themselves from this sorry episode as rapidly and as forcefully as possible."

"That may well be the case, but allowing a very recognisable public and controversial figure to take pictures of himself pitch side holding the shirt with his name on should set alarm bells ringing within the press department.

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"It’s a really ugly look for the club which claims to be ‘inclusive’," another wrote online.

Ipswich Town are yet to comment on the matter, with the Tractor Boys currently battling to return to the Premier League after their relegation last season.

McKenna's side are 3rd in the Championship at present, just two points behind second-placed Middlesbrough with only eight games to go. They also have a game in hand to play over Kim Hellberg's side.

Kieran McKenna's side have lost just seven games so far this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, the sooner Ipswich Town address the matter, the better, especially given the outcry online from their supporters.

It's a cheeky tactic used by Farage to get people talking online and it seems to have worked on this occasion.

Then again, we wouldn't expect anything else from him at this point.