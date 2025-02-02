Quiz! Can you name the Arsenal line-up that beat Manchester City in 2020?

Arsenal were 2-0 winners over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City at Wembley in their 2020 FA Cup semi-final.

Played out at an empty Wembley in the midst of the pandemic, Mikel Arteta's Gunners ran out surprise winners against a City side that were at the time a dominant force domestically.

Arsenal went on to win the FA Cup, beating Chelsea 2-1 in the final for the first and so far only major trophy of Arteta's tenure. But how much can you remember of their semi-final victory over City?

We want to know the 11 Arsenal players who started the game in 2020.

No time limit on this one, just the 11 names to guess.

Struggling with one elusive name? Log in to Kwizly below, and you can unlock an extra hint.

Once you've finished, don’t forget to share your score with @FourFourTwo on Twitter. Good luck!

