Bolivia World Cup 2026 squad: Oscar Villegas' latest selection ahead of the World Cup qualifying inter-confederation play-offs

The Bolivia World Cup 2026 squad have a unique incentive when it comes to the inter-confederation play-offs for the last few spots this summer: their most recent World Cup appearance was in 1994, the last time it was played in the United States.

If the Verde make the grade in March, their players will expect to make a different kind of impact at World Cup 2026 than compatriot Marco Etcheverry, who was sent off after touching the ball twice. He later became a pillar of the early years of Major League Soccer.

The winners of Path 2, Bolivia play Suriname before the winners face Iraq in the final – will come up against France, one of the World Cup favourites, in their second group stage game in the summer. Senegal and Norway complete Group I.

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In all, there have been seven World Cups since that third appearance for Bolivia, which itself was the first since 1950. They didn't win a game in 1930, 1950 or 1994 and haven't made it out of the group stage.

They finished seventh in CONMEBOL qualifying, eight points behind sixth-placed qualifiers Paraguay and 18 behind table-topping world champions Argentina.

Head coach Oscar Villegas has named a squad that boasts primarily boasts domestic players. The last two Bolivian champions, Bolivar and Always Ready, are best represented.

Villegas has also named players from leagues in Ecuador, Uruguay, Peru and Brazil, as well as host nations Mexico and Canada, and South Korea, northern Africa, the Middle East and eastern Europe. Only goalkeeper Carlos Lampe has more than 55 caps.

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Squad

Bolivia World Cup 2026 squad: The March selection