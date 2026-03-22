‘Craig Bellamy hasn’t been afraid to go against who the fans or media think should be in the team. He’s working on the short-term and long-term success of Wales’ Ryan Giggs on what Bellamy brings to the Wales job
Giggs was in charge of Wales between 2019 and 2022
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Ryan Giggs understands more than most the pressure of representing Wales.
The former Manchester United winger pulled on a Welsh shirt 64 times between 1991 and 2007 and after his retirement as a player, he went on to manage the Red Dragons for four years.
Craig Bellamy is the current boss in the Welsh dugout and later this month will be tasked with negotiating the World Cup play-offs as he bids to lead his country to their second consecutive finals this summer.Article continues below
Giggs on Bellamy’s bold approach
Wales will face Bosnia and Herzegovina in Cardiff on March 26, with the winners going to meet either Italy or Northern Ireland for a place at the World Cup.
And Giggs believes Bellamy has the attitude and the experience to propel Wales to the tournament.
“He was obsessed with football and with being a brilliant player,” Giggs tells FourFourTwo. “He had quite a few injuries, and without those, he would’ve had an even better career.
“Although he could be temperamental, he had a great mind about the game.”
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And although this is Bellamy’s first senior management job since he hung up his playing boots in 2014, Giggs is impressed by what Bellamy has been able to do since retirement.
“He’s earned his stripes – he’s coached at youth level and abroad. In the past, we haven’t had the same strength and depth, but Craig has been willing to start players who some fans don’t know in big games.
“He’s not been afraid to go against who the fans or the media think should be in the team.”
“He’s developed a big squad, and has been willing to give players a chance, so he’s working on the short-term and the long-term success.”
Wales’ clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina takes place in Cardiff on Thursday, March 26, with the final scheduled for Tuesday, March 31.
For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.
- Chris FlanaganSenior Staff Writer
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