‘Craig Bellamy hasn’t been afraid to go against who the fans or media think should be in the team. He’s working on the short-term and long-term success of Wales’ Ryan Giggs on what Bellamy brings to the Wales job

Ryan Giggs understands more than most the pressure of representing Wales.

The former Manchester United winger pulled on a Welsh shirt 64 times between 1991 and 2007 and after his retirement as a player, he went on to manage the Red Dragons for four years.

Craig Bellamy is the current boss in the Welsh dugout and later this month will be tasked with negotiating the World Cup play-offs as he bids to lead his country to their second consecutive finals this summer.

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Giggs on Bellamy’s bold approach

Like Bellamy, Ryan Giggs played for, and then managed Wales (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wales will face Bosnia and Herzegovina in Cardiff on March 26, with the winners going to meet either Italy or Northern Ireland for a place at the World Cup.

And Giggs believes Bellamy has the attitude and the experience to propel Wales to the tournament.

Bellamy won 78 Wales caps as a player (Image credit: Getty Images)

“He was obsessed with football and with being a brilliant player,” Giggs tells FourFourTwo. “He had quite a few injuries, and without those, he would’ve had an even better career.

“Although he could be temperamental, he had a great mind about the game.”

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And although this is Bellamy’s first senior management job since he hung up his playing boots in 2014, Giggs is impressed by what Bellamy has been able to do since retirement.

“He’s earned his stripes – he’s coached at youth level and abroad. In the past, we haven’t had the same strength and depth, but Craig has been willing to start players who some fans don’t know in big games.

Giggs turned out for Wales 64 times (Image credit: Getty Images)

“He’s not been afraid to go against who the fans or the media think should be in the team.”

“He’s developed a big squad, and has been willing to give players a chance, so he’s working on the short-term and the long-term success.”

Wales’ clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina takes place in Cardiff on Thursday, March 26, with the final scheduled for Tuesday, March 31.