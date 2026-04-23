'His death was a disaster for everyone who knew him - and for the club' Claudio Ranieri mourns Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha ten year after Leicester title triumph
Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was Leicester City owner for their 2016 Premier League title-winning season but tragically died two years later
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
Claudio Ranieri hopes that the late Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha is watching on ten years on from Leicester City's Premier League title victory with a smile on his face to mark the anniversary.
Under Srivaddhanaprabha's stewardship, which began in 2010, Leicester went from the Championship to hoisting the Premier League trophy in 2016.
The Thai businessman tragically died in a helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium in October 2018.