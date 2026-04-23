'His death was a disaster for everyone who knew him - and for the club' Claudio Ranieri mourns Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha ten year after Leicester title triumph

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Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was Leicester City owner for their 2016 Premier League title-winning season but tragically died two years later

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and Claudio Ranieri with the Premier League trophy
Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and Claudio Ranieri (Image credit: Getty Images)

Claudio Ranieri hopes that the late Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha is watching on ten years on from Leicester City's Premier League title victory with a smile on his face to mark the anniversary.

Under Srivaddhanaprabha's stewardship, which began in 2010, Leicester went from the Championship to hoisting the Premier League trophy in 2016.