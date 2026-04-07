Burnley linked with astonishing move for major Barcelona star, with botched plan revealed: report

Burnley tried to sign Barcelona and Spain goalkeeper Joan Garcia last summer, with the club's owner keen to bring him to Turf Moor.

Reports in Spain suggest that Burnley chief Alan Pace, who coincidentally is now also president of Espanyol, was hoping to line up Garcia to replace James Trafford following his move to Manchester City.

The keeper's impressive displays in La Liga for Espanyol, in which he made more saves than anyone else last season, made him a transfer target for several clubs throughout Europe.

Newcastle were also pushing to sign Joan Garcia during the summer, after Burnley's failed bid

Joan Garcia ended up joining Barcelona. (Image credit: Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

One of those clubs was Burnley, according to Mundo Deportivo, who report that the club made an approach to Espanyol to try and acquire his services.

It could have seen the shot stopper involved in a relegation scrap, with the Clarets currently sitting 19th in the Premier League, 10 points from safety.

Joan Garcia impressed during his time at Espanyol (Image credit: Getty Images)

Instead, he is preparing to face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League quarter finals this week, while Barcelona also close in on another La Liga title.

Meanwhile, Burnley ended up settling for veteran keeper Martin Dubravka, who joined on a free transfer from Newcastle United, another club interested in signing Garcia during the summer.

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The Magpies were even seen as the most likely destination for Garcia at one point, before Barca stepped up their efforts to bring him to the Camp Nou.

Garcia did end up playing at St James' Park this season, however, as he featured in three matches against Newcastle in the Champions League.

Barcelona thrashed the Magpies 8-3 on aggregate in the round of 16, after also beating them 2-1 during the group stages.

Anthony Elanga scored against Joan Garcia at the Camp Nou. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Magpies settled on a loan for Aaron Ramsdale instead, as they failed to sign both Garcia and Trafford in their attempts to bolster their goalkeeping department.

Garcia, meanwhile, has continued to impress for Barcelona this season, keeping 15 clean sheets from 37 appearances in all competitions.

He was rewarded with a call-up to the