How likely are Manchester City to win the quadruple?

It’s become an annual tradition: like asking if we should scrap replays or questioning whether Harry Kane’s being overplayed this season. As winter melts away and leaves begin appearing on trees, everyone collectively notices that Manchester City are still competing in four fronts.

They have the talent. They have the manager. They’ve won three of these four trophies before and a couple of them look sewn up right now. Nothing’s stopping them… right? The quadruple would be unprecedented - in the men’s game at least.

PEP GUARDIOLA Season by season in the Champions League

Of course, City aren’t the only English club to still be in with a shot at four trophies. After a comprehensive 6-0 mauling of Bristol City, Chelsea Women are also in the hunt for a quadruple…

League Cup

The first trophy up, the League Cup final takes place slightly later than usual this year, as Manchester City head to Wembley again on April 25 to face Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur.

City have won five out of the last seven editions of the tournament. Their unbelievable squad depth means that they can rotate accordingly in the early rounds, while the fact they have fewer academy prospects in their squad than the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea or Arsenal means that this isn’t a tournament they’ll blood an entire under-23 XI in. The League Cup has become Pep’s method of keeping Mahrezes and Jesuses fit and happy, while lining his cabinet with extra medals.

Unfortunately for City, Mourinho also considers this as a major trophy. With Tottenham desperate for silverware, this could be the highlight of their season - not to mention the recent meetings between Mourinho and Guardiola, which have tended to swing towards the north Londoners.

The consensus is that this is City’s cup to surrender. They’re the stronger team - but in a one-off Wembley occasion, it wouldn’t be beyond the realms of possibility for a Mourinho masterclass to blow the doors off the quadruple hopes at the first hurdle.

Premier League

The league title is all but confirmed… right?

Should United win their game in hand, City would be 11 points clear of second with eight games remaining. That would mean a swing of four defeats would be needed to change the tide at the top. Chelsea at home or Leicester City away are probably the Citizens’ most difficult games remaining – and with their current lead, it is the fixture against Thomas Tuchel's side that would clinch the title.

This would be a record slip, should City drop the ball from this position - especially as the United game has already been. The only thing that title rivals could possibly hope for right now is for an unprecedented meltdown to come over City and for them to start inexplicably throwing away points.

They’d have to fall off home and away though, unlike Liverpool, given that there are only three more games left at the Etihad this term. Even United have conceded the title to their rivals. It's pretty much over.

FA Cup

City are into the last eight of the FA Cup, with Everton away set for March 20. Should they progress to the semi-finals, they’ll face one of Bournemouth, Southampton, Chelsea, Sheffield United, Manchester United or Leicester City.

Again, on paper, City should probably beat any of those sides - but then that was the case when Arsenal knocked them out of the semi-finals last year. Wrapping the title up nice and early might give them a chance to put out a refreshed squad, at least. You know for a fact that Guardiola will take this competition seriously, too.

But the FA Cup is a lottery. Everton have been sparkling this season (at times) and it would be no great cup upset to see Carlo Ancelotti dump City out; United have the upper hand over their noisy neighbours in derbies of late, while Southampton have shocked big sides in recent times as well - not least City last season at St. Mary’s. Thomas Tuchel may well still be unbeaten in the Chelsea dugout come the FA Cup semis, too.

If there was a case that Guardiola won his 2019 FA Cup with a slice of luck - meeting Swansea City, Brighton & Hove Albion and Watford from the quarters onwards - then this is an opportunity to prove the opposite. City might get fortunate and see Bournemouth and managerless Sheffield United to knock out the bigger sides for them - but the chances are they’ll have at least two tough slogs left if they want to win this one.

Champions League

(Image credit: Getty)

With a 2-0 advantage over Borussia Monchengladbach heading into the second leg of the Champions League last-16, another European quarter-final is firmly in Guardiola’s sights this season. This is the big one: the one he’s overthought over his last four years in England. Arguably, this is the biggest opportunity to win it with City yet.

The European elite are in flux, and Messi and Ronaldo have been knocked out, Liverpool have been struggling this season, Bayern Munich aren’t looking quite as imperial as they did last year and Real Madrid are still in transition.

City seem to have fixed a lot of the structural issues in their midfield this season that have hampered them in Europe over the last few seasons, while the attack has improved as the season has gone on; Sergio Aguero should be back for key European games too - they can afford to rest him in other competitions - so Guardiola has another option if he doesn’t fancy a false nine.

If we're being honest though... Pep's biggest challenge in Europe is himself.

Guardiola last won the Champions League 10 years ago; this is the silverware that’s evaded him regardless of his opposition and many have questioned whether he overthinks the biggest crunch matches. City are favourites this time around - but they might be fighting themselves as much as everyone else.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save up to 58% - get a quarterly FFT sub for only £12.25.

NOW READ

CHELSEA Who does Chelsea's loan system work for? How Patrick Bamford left for better things

CHRIS FLANAGAN Son Heung-min's incredible journey to the top: how the Tottenham star made it

EURO 2020 New dates, venues, tickets information, coronavirus protocols, and groups – everything you need to know