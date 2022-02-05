Chelsea v Plymouth Argyle live stream: How to watch the FA Cup from anywhere in the world

Chelsea v Plymouth Argyle live stream, Saturday 5 February, 12.30pm GMT

Chelsea will be looking to avoid an upset when they welcome Plymouth Argyle to Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel guided the Blues to the final of the FA Cup last season, where they suffered a 1-0 defeat by Leicester. That was a disappointing outcome for Chelsea, but the fact they have reached four of the last five FA Cup finals shows they are one of the teams to beat in this season's competition.

Chelsea thrashed Chesterfield 5-1 in the third round, with Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Romelu Lukaku, Andreas Christensen and Hakim Ziyech all getting on the scoresheet.

The Blues were then beaten by Manchester City a week later, before a 1-1 draw with Brighton further harmed their Premier League title tilt. Now 10 points adrift of top spot, the domestic cup competitions offer Chelsea the best chance of silverware in 2021/22.

As a League One club, Plymouth entered the FA Cup in the first round, where they beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 in a replay. The Pilgrims then overcame Rochdale in the second road, before an impressive third-round triumph over Championship side Birmingham City. Plymouth's main focus is on securing promotion to the Championship, but their manager Steven Schumacher will view Saturday's trip to Stamford Bridge as a free hit.

Chelsea will have to make do without Reece James, Edouard Mendy and Ben Chilwell for the visit of Plymouth, but Trevoh Chalobah and Christensen are both available following injuries. Tuchel could hand opportunities to some fringe members of his squad, including Saul Niguez, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Malang Sarr.

Guinea-Bissau international Panutche Camara has returned to England after the Africa Cup of Nations and will be available for selection for Argyle this weekend. Brendan Galloway is still out injured, but Danny Mayor, Ryan Hardie and Jordan Houghton are back in the fold following spells on the sidelines.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm GMT on Saturday 5 February, and UK viewers can watch live on BBC Red Button and BBC iPlayer. See below for international broadcast options.

