Chelsea vs Zenit: Who are the commentators for the game?

Chelsea vs Zenit is the first game of the new Champions League season for the Blues - and as with every European match for every British club this season, it's live on BT Sport.

Thomas Tuchel's side look strong this season and will be hoping to retain their European crown, while also putting up a title challenge in the league. The Blues have already played in Europe once already this season too, winning the Super Cup in Belfast last month.

Chelsea's first test is at home to Young Boys - and Jake Humphrey will be presenting, following Gary Lineker leaving BT at the end of last season.

England and Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand, will be in the studio as a pundit, joined by former Chelsea midfielder, Joe Cole, and Eni Aluko, who played for the Blues over two spells in her career.

Ian Darke will commentate the match. Darke is one of the most experienced voices in the game, having worked on the BBC and Sky Sports - and currently commentates on the Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League coverage on BT Sport.

Darke will be joined by former Chelsea player/manager Glenn Hoddle. As a player and a manager, Hoddle had an extensive history in Europe, predominantly in runs in the now-defunct Cup Winners' Cup with Tottenham and Chelsea.

Former Premier League official Peter Walton will, as ever, be on hand in the studio for analysis of refereeing decisions.

