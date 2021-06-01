England Euro 2020 squad: The big takeaways from the final team announcement

England's final Euro 2020 squad announcement was always going to contain one or two controversial factors - no Three Lions manager gets praised for his selection - and this one is no different.

There are plenty of positive takeaways, including the selection of a youthful and exciting crop of players. Then there are aspects that promise to be scrutinised at length over the coming weeks, including the selection of four right-backs.

Whatever your thoughts may be, there is no turning back now. This is the England Euro 2020 squad, and these are the players who will be tasked with outmanoeuvring Europe’s elite this summer, beginning with Croatia at Wembley on June 13. Here are FFT's biggest takeaways from the squad selection.

The four right-backs debate

Gareth Southgate’s decision to select all of Kyle Walker, Reece James, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kieran Trippier is being scoffed at, but scratch beneath the surface and it reveals a lot more than a love for the men who most frequently wear the No.2 jersey.

Harry Maguire’s fitness concerns - the Manchester United skipper tore his ankle ligaments against Aston Villa in May and may be forced to miss the group stage games - means a back three will likely be played for at least some games. Both Kyle Walker and Reece James are adept at playing in this position for club and country, and will therefore be in contention for the right centre-back spot this summer, leaving Trent and Tripper to fight it out for a right wing-back role.

There are also rumours that the Liverpool youngster is being considered for a midfield position; something the absence of James Ward-Prowse supports. In a midfield five, the Saints skipper would have been a good fit for a role on the right side of three midfielders. Is Trent pencilled in for that instead now?

Small clubs representatives culled

The seven players cut from Southgate's provisional 33-man squad play their club football for Sheffield United, Everton, Brighton, Southampton, West Ham, Aston Villa and Manchester United. The latter, striker Mason Greenwood, is only missing out due to injury.

Meanwhile, the Three Lions gaffer has opted to take Jordan Henderson and Harry Maguire, of Liverpool and Manchester United respectively, despite serious injury concerns.

Does this send the wrong message to players who ply their trade for “smaller” clubs? England have a history under former managers of prioritising big names over good form, and Ward-Prowse in particular will feel aggrieved to get culled after a stellar season for Southamton. Which brings us to our next point…

A move away from set-pieces?

Three years ago, England enjoyed an impressive run to the World Cup semi-final, thanks largely to their prowess from set-pieces. Indeed, seven of the team’s 11 goals came from corners, freekicks and penalties.

It has long been assumed that Southgate would rely on this tactic again, especially given the aerial prowess of Harry Kane, Harry Maguire and John Stones. The inclusion of James Ward-Prowse in the March squads reinforced this notion.

The Southampton midfielder is widely regarded as the best in the business from dead ball situations; Pep Guardiola described him as “the best in the league” at corners and no player scored more than his four direct free kicks this season.

His omission from the final 26-man squad indicates that Southgate may see England’s hopes of scoring from set-pieces as less of a priority this summer, particularly following the huge loss of Harry Maguire. Will England be trying to play through teams? We haven’t seen this for a very long time at major tournaments.

Huge faith in youth

The inclusions of Phil Foden, Jadon Sancho, Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka should be celebrated as a genuine breakthrough for English football. It wasn’t always assumed that the entire quartet would be selected this summer - particularly the latter two - but it is a testament to the quality of young players getting regular playing time that all four deserve to be there.

Saka is the biggest surprise, but few who have watched him shine for a poor Arsenal side this season will doubt he has the quality to perform. Sancho and Bellingham - who is still 17, by the way - deserve huge credit for making their respective moves to Dortmund in order to further their careers. Meanwhile, Foden has the quality to become a superstar this summer. Hats off to Southgate for giving them all a chance to shine.

