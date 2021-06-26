Euro 2020: Denzel Dumfries – who does he play for? How old is he? How much would he cost? What’s his salary?

Netherlands wing-back Denzel Dumfries was one of the stars of the group stage at Euro 2020.

The Dutch were one of only three teams to accumulate nine points out of a possible nine in the first phase of the competition.

Frank de Boer's side beat Ukraine, Austria and North Macedonia to set up a last-16 meeting with Czech Republic.

De Boer has used a 3-5-2 formation at Euro 2020, despite being compelled to adopt a more traditional 4-3-3 by players, fans and pundits.

The use of the wing-back system has paid off, though, with Dumfries' surging runs down the right flank a key feature of his team's play.

The Netherlands missed out on Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup, and are desperate to make up for lost time this summer.

Who does Denzel Dumfries play for?

Dumfries plays his club football for PSV Eindhoven. He joined the club in 2018 and has gone on to rack up 124 appearances for PSV in all competitions.

Born in Rotterdam, Dumfries began his career with Sparta Rotterdam. He played 72 matches for the club, before spending a single season at Heerenveen.

Dumfries could be on the move again this summer. Everton are among the sides that have been linked with him after his excellent performances at Euro 2020.

How old is Denzel Dumfries?

Denzel Dumfries was born on 18 April 1996, two months before England's famous 4-1 victory over the Netherlands at that year's European Championship. He is 25 years old.

How much would Denzel Dumfries cost?

According to Transfermarkt, Dumfries has a market value of £14.4m. However, any real-world transfer fee might have to be higher if he continues to impress at Euro 2020.

What is Denzel Dumfries's salary?

Dumfries, who is represented by Italian superagent Mino Raiola, earns £9,400 per week, according to salarysport.com. Raiola will no doubt be seeking a pay rise for his client after the tournament.