Luxembourg v Republic of Ireland live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifiers from anywhere in the world

Luxembourg v Republic of Ireland live stream, Sunday 14 November, 7.45pm GMT

The Republic of Ireland will be looking to end their World Cup qualification campaign on a high by beating Luxembourg on Sunday.

Stephen Kenny's side saw their dreams of making it to Qatar 2022 come to an end in October, although Ireland's chances of qualifying had been slim for some time before that. They accumulated only one point from the first 12 available in Group A, a stretch which included a 1-0 home defeat by Luxembourg in March.

That was plainly a dire result for the national team - many labelled it Ireland's worst ever loss - and one which placed considerable pressure on Kenny's shoulders. The Irish FA stuck with the former Dundalk manager, though, and there have been some signs of progress more recently.

Ireland held Serbia to a 1-1 draw in September, before finally picking up their first victory of the campaign away to Azerbaijan. They then held Portugal to a 0-0 draw on Thursday, having only narrowly lost the reverse fixture a few months back. Kenny must be feeling a little more secure now than he was earlier this year, although another loss to Luxembourg would attract fresh scrutiny of his work.

A failure to win on Sunday would see Ireland finish below their upcoming opponents in the Group A standings. That is testament to the strides Luxembourg have made in recent years.

Back in 2006 they slipped to 195th place in the FIFA World Rankings, but the latest edition in October has them in 94th. As well as beating Ireland in Dublin, Luxembourg did the double over Azerbaijan - including an impressive 3-1 triumph in Baku on Thursday. Ireland will not be in for an easy game this weekend.

Gerson Rodrigues notched a brace against Azerbaijan earlier this week and scored the winner against Ireland in March. The Troyes striker is one to watch here.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT on Sunday, 14 November, and UK viewers can watch it on Sky Sports Football. See below for international broadcast options.

