Quiz! Can you name every club in Germany's top two tiers?

Is the 2. Bundesliga the best-quality second tier in Europe?

The second division in Germany kicked off over the weekend. We won't give it away but there are so many good teams in that league, that it would barely look out of place being the top tier - you'd have to add the big three or four in Germany, though.

Imagine a Championship that had clubs such as Tottenham, Leicester, Everton, Newcastle and Aston Villa. That's essentially what Germany have right now. So we thought we'd test how many you could get.

Oh, and if you enter a 3. Bundesliga side, the name will still flash up - but no points for any of them.

