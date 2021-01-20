Quiz! Can you name the Premier League stat leaders 2020/21?
We're searching for the players at each club with the most goals, assists, minutes, yellows and tackles...
You have 10 minutes to guess 100 players. Where there was a tie between stat-leaders, we've gone for the player with the better record per 90 minutes.
It's been a strange sort of season so far - you don't need us to tell you that.
But amidst the chaos, the COVID and the calamity, there have been those that have stood taller. Those that have racked up the old G&A like it's going out of fashion. Those have crunched into tackles with the same fire as ever.
And really, some of these stats leaders are no surprise. It's no wonder that that fella has played every minute, that that lad has scored more than anyone else at his club... that that player, in particular, has more bookings than his teammates.
Since we're pretty much halfway through the campaign, let's take stock and look back at who's leading for each of these metrics per Premier League club.
