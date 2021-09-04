Ukraine vs France live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifying from anywhere in the world

Ukraine vs France live stream, Sky Sports, Saturday 4 September, 7:45pm BST

France will be looking to get their World Cup qualifying campaign back on track when they face Ukraine this weekend.

Didier Deschamps' side suffered an early exit from Euro 2020, crashing out in the round of 16 after a dramatic penalty shoot-out defeat by Switzerland. That was a major surprise, since les Bleus were the favourites to win the tournament before a ball had been kicked. Yet the evidence of their World Cup qualifying campaign suggests their disappointing performance at the European Championship was not an isolated incident.

France kicked things off with a 1-1 draw at home to Ukraine, before beating Kazakhstan 2-0 on the road. A narrow and unconvincing 1-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina followed in Sarajevo, before France were held to a 1-1 draw by the same opponents on Wednesday. Edin Dzeko gave the visitors to the Stade de la Meinau in Strasbourg the lead, only for Antoine Griezmann to salvage a point for the world champions.

France are not in imminent danger of losing control of Group D, and they go into this game with a four-point lead over their upcoming opponents. Yet defeat in Kyiv is far from unthinkable, and France might start to look nervously over their shoulders if they do succumb to Ukraine.

The hosts will be weakened by the absence of Oleksandr Zinchenko, who is suspended after reaching the limit for yellow cards. Oleksandr Petrakov, who replaced Andriy Shevchenko as the manager after Euro 2020, will hand the 37-year-old goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov his 99th cap for the country.

Leo Dubois looks set to replace the suspended Jules Kounde in France's starting XI. Kylian Mbappe could miss out with a niggling calf problem, while Adrien Rabiot is expected to partner Paul Pogba in midfield. Hugo Lloris will make his 131st appearance for France as he closes in on Lilian Thuram's record of 142.

Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST and the game is being shown live on Sky Sports Premier League the UK.



