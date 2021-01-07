The 50 greatest footballers of all time

Ask those who religiously attend the Church of Maradona in Naples who the greatest player in the history of the game is, and the answer will be obvious. Speak to those of a certain age in Brazil and the answer will be very different. Step forward into the modern era and many will find it difficult to comprehend that there has ever been a player capable of doing the things a certain Barcelona player does.

Ascertaining the greatest individual in a team sport seems a futile discussion but it hasn't prevented football fans from debating just that. Whittling down every man to ever kick a ball into the 50 best - and then to put them in order - is something of a thankless task but here it is nonetheless. The 50 greatest footballers in the history of the game.