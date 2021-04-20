Arsenal transfer news: Gunners join race to sign Italian midfielder Manuel Locatelli

Arsenal are keeping tabs on Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli and could make a move for him this summer, according to reports.

The Italy international is a man in demand after his performances in Serie A this season, with Sassuolo set for a top-half finish.

Locatelli is expected to move on at the end of the campaign, with several clubs keeping tabs on the 23-year-old.

According to Italian outlet Il Resto del Carlino , the Gunners are the latest side to add their name to his list of suitors.

Mikel Arteta is said to be keen to bolster his midfield options this summer, when Dani Ceballos' loan spell from Real Madrid will end.

Mohamed Elneny also faces an uncertain future, with the Egypt international only having just over a year remaining on his contract.

The Gunners are scouring the continent for potential recruits in the centre of the park, and Locatelli is one of the players they admire.

Arsenal believe they would be able to prise the Italian away from Sassuolo, with Locatelli keen to join a bigger club.

His current employers value him at around £34m, which would make him more expensive than the £25m-rated Ceballos.

Arsenal will also face competition for Locatelli’s signature, with Manchester City and Juventus also among the interested parties.

“I don’t know if this will be my last year here or what the future holds for me,” Locatelli told Corriere dello Sport earlier this month.

“When, and if, there are opportunities, we will evaluate them all together. Playing abroad is an option for me and at the moment I’m not excluding anything.

“It’s part of my job and it means that I have raised my level. Certain certificates of esteem and interest from big clubs increase my motivations and make me understand I’m on the right track.”

