Borussia Dortmund say Jadon Sancho is not for sale in January - report

Jadon Sancho has been heavily linked with a return to the Premier League ever since he began to break into the Borussia Dortmund team, but it's unlikely we'll see him back this season at least.

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has responded to the speculation surrounding Sancho, reported by the Manchester Evening News:

“We’re continuing to plan with him. He’s a fundamental player for us and I do not see any scenario where he leaves us.

“We have already had some situations with him to talk about, and there have been a lot of interviews in the last few weeks.

“We are in a good way; when he came off the bench in Barcelona and also in Berlin, he gave us a top performance.”

Sancho, still only 19, has become one of Europe's most highly rated players over the past few seasons. Chelsea are reportedly willing to break their transfer record to sign him for £100m, Manchester United have been heavily linked, and Jurgen Klopp has recently had to deny any interest Liverpool may have in the forward.

Though he has continued his good form into this season, off the field signs of trouble have emerged between Sancho and Dortmund. He was fined £86,000 and dropped for one game for returning late from international duty in October. According to The Athletic, the incident left Sancho feeling "humliated and scapegoated."

One team who do seem to have ruled out any bid are Sancho's former club Manchester City.

According to the Mirror, Manchester City will not take up the offer of first refusal on Sancho that they negotiated as part of his £8million transfer to Dortmund in 2017. This is despite them needing to find a replacement for Leroy Sane, who has still yet to sign a new deal at the Etihad.

