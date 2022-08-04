Chelsea report: Blues consider sensational swoop for former Arsenal man

Chelsea are considering a sensational swoop for former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to reports.

The Gabon international left the Emirates Stadium for Barcelona (opens in new tab) in the January transfer window.

His time in north London ended on a sour note after Aubameyang fell out with Mikel Arteta, who was happy to let the striker leave on a free transfer.

In his five years at the club, the former Borussia Dortmund (opens in new tab) forward scored 92 goals in 163 appearances in all competitions.

Aubameyang enjoyed a positive start to his Barcelona career, finding the back of the net 13 times in 23 matches in the second half of last season.

But the 33-year-old could struggle for game this season after Barcelona brought in Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.

Aubameyang is likely to be a substitute when everyone is fit, and there has been even talk that he could be sold as Barcelona seek to raise funds in order to balance the books.

According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab), Chelsea (opens in new tab) are considering a shock bid for the former Arsenal (opens in new tab) man.

The Blues have already signed Raheem Sterling this summer, but Romelu Lukaku has returned to Inter (opens in new tab) on loan and Timo Werner could be about to follow him through the exit door.

Thomas Tuchel may therefore seek another attacking option before the transfer window closes on September 1.

Aubameyang is not Chelsea's only target but his name has been included on a list of options the club have drawn up.

They have reached out to the player and his representatives but are yet to submit an official offer to Barcelona.

Aubameyang was linked with a move to Stamford Bridge during Frank Lampard's time in charge, but nothing materialised in the end.

Chelsea will begin the new Premier League season against Lampard's Everton (opens in new tab) this weekend.

To read more about what we expect from Tuchel's side this season, check out our Chelsea season preview and prediction (opens in new tab).