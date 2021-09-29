Chelsea transfer news: Blues add Villarreal's Pau Torres to defensive shortlist

Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres is a target for Chelsea as they eye two new defensive signings, say reports.

The Spaniard was linked with Manchester United in the summer before they swooped for Raphael Varane, but the Premier League interest doesn't end there.

Chelsea have put Torres on their wish list alongside Sevilla's Jules Kounde, 90Min reports.

Thomas Tuchel wants to add two new central defenders to his ranks next year, after selling Kurt Zouma to West Ham in the summer without replacing him.

This isn't the first, and won't be the last, time that Torres has been linked with a move to England.

The 24-year-old shot to prominence last season by winning the Europa League with his club before starring for Spain at Euro 2020 and the Olympics, where he won a silver medal.

He has three years left to run on his contract at his boyhood club, where he came through the youth ranks before breaking into the first team in 2017.

Chelsea's interest in Kounde is well established, but signing the Frenchman as well as Torres would undoubtedly require some serious spending.

That said, the defence will likely need some reinforcement by next summer.

Thiago Silva is 37 already, and the Blues currently have six players in the squad to cover three centre-back slots.

