Chelsea transfer news: Blues want one of Erling Haaland or Romelu Lukaku this summer

Chelsea are keen to sign one of Erling Haaland or Romelu Lukaku this summer, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel wants to add a striker to his squad ahead of a potential Premier League title tilt next season.

Timo Werner scored the winning goal as Chelsea beat West Ham 1-0 on Saturday to boost their top-four hopes.

However, the Germany international has struggled for long stretches of the campaign, having scored only six times in the Premier League since his move from RB Leipzig last summer.

Tammy Abraham came on as a second-half substitute against West Ham, but the homegrown centre-forward faces an uncertain future.

Abraham’s appearance at the London Stadium was his first in two months, and the England international is said to be considering his future.

Olivier Giroud, meanwhile, is out of contract in June and could be nearing the end of his time at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are therefore keen to bolster their attacking ranks ahead of Tuchel’s first full season at the helm.

And according to Bild , Haaland and Lukaku are at the top of the club’s centre-forward wish list.

Haaland is the most in-demand player in world football, with several European giants keen to land the Borussia Dortmund marksman.

The German side insist they do not need to sell their prized asset this summer, but their stance could change if BVB miss out on the Champions League.

However, Chelsea face an uphill battle to win the race for Haaland, who has also been linked with Manchester United, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

Missing out on Haaland could see the Blues turn their attention to Lukaku, who made 15 appearances for the club earlier in his career.

The Belgium international is enjoying an excellent season with Inter, for whom he has scored 27 goals in 39 games in all competitions.

Antonio Conte’s side are closing in on the Serie A title, but Lukaku could be open to a new challenge at the end of the campaign.

