Manchester United handed boost as Inter chief executive denies Christian Eriksen bid

Inter chief executive Giuseppe Marotta has denied reports linking the Serie A side with Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen is out of contract in June and does not appear to have any intention of signing a new deal with Tottenham.

Chairman Daniel Levy is thought to be keen to sell the Denmark international this month to avoid losing him on a free transfer in the summer.

Real Madrid, Manchester United and Inter have all been linked with the former Ajax playmaker, with Antonio Conte's side supposedly willing to spend £17m on his signature.

However, Marotta insists that stories stating Inter have been in contact with Spurs are wide of the mark.

"Inter are often linked with players of great quality, and that is flattering, but we have not had any contact with Tottenham," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"Eriksen is a talented player, I don't need to tell you that, and he will be a free agent in June.

"I think many clubs are interested, he is an interesting player, but I will not stand here and tell you that we are in negotiations with his club or agent."

Inter have also been linked with Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal, who worked with Conte during the pair's time at Juventus.

And Marotta was more open about his team's interest in the Chile international after being asked whether a deal was close.

"We are having various contacts with agents and clubs to increase the quality level of a squad that is already doing extraordinary things.

"We've not yet reached a conclusion, as we want to take it calmly and make the right decisions, even if that should mean no signings at all.

"I prefer not to name names, but we are very active in the transfer market. Who we get depends also on those who exit.

"Right now, we are seeking a midfielder and a winger. If players should ask to leave, we will try to make them happy, but so far we have not received any such pressure from our players."

Manchester United attempted to sign Eriksen in the summer, only for the Dane to turn down the chance to move to Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side could reignite their interest in the 27-year-old this month, although United are also keeping tabs on Leicester's James Maddison.

