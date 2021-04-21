European Super League: Jamie Carragher urges Liverpool owners to sell up after losing trust of fans

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher says Reds fans won’t forget the attempts of Fenway Sports Group to take them into a breakaway Super League and called on the club's owners to sell up.

The Anfield outfit were one of 12 founding members of the new competition announced on Sunday, alongside five other members of the so-called Premier League ‘Big Six’, Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

But the project fell apart within 48 hours and all six English clubs have now pulled out after a fierce backlash to the plans.

Liverpool owner John W Henry apologised to fans, players and staff for “the disruption I have caused” in a video on Wednesday, but Carragher believes the relationship is beyond repair.

"I actually think the situation with Liverpool's owners is that l don't see how they can continue," Carragher told Sky Sports.

"They can't just leave the club, obviously, the business is worth a lot of money. But I don't see a future for the ownership of FSG at Liverpool on the back of this."

He added: "This will never be forgotten. I think the best thing for them would be to find a new buyer.

“I think it will be very difficult for them to have any sort of relationship with Liverpool supporters and the club going forward."

