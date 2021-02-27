Everton transfer news: Toffees on the lookout for successor to Seamus Coleman

Everton are reportedly assessing their options for a long-term successor to Seamus Coleman.

Norwich’s Max Aarons and Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey have emerged as two right-backs the Toffees could make a summer move for.

Coleman, the Everton skipper, has another season left to run on his deal at Goodison Park but did turn 32 in October.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Aarons and Lamptey are both on the club’s radar. The former has also reportedly attracted interest from Barcelona and Bayern Munich – and Norwich were understood to have turned down a £20 million bid from Roma last month.

Aarons, 21, started out at Luton but has been at Norwich for the entirety of his senior career, making over 100 appearances for the Canaries, who are on course for an immediate return to the Premier League.

Lamptey, meanwhile, came through at Chelsea but made just three senior appearances for the Blues before moving onto Brighton on January deadline day last year. He impressed early on this season in a right wing-back role for Graham Potter’s side but hasn’t featured since picking up an an ankle injury just before Christmas. The 20-year-old is thought to be valued at around £30 million.

Everton do still have Jonjoe Kenny, currently on loan at Schalke, on their books, although he is expected to leave in the summer, meaning a new signing at right-back appears most likely.

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.

NOW READ

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 10 European trophy-winning teams who were terrible domestically

RANKED! Thierry Henry's 6 greatest Premier League moments

NILE RANGER "I’ve reflected on everything I’ve done wrong – and everyone I've hurt"