How to watch Fulham vs Wolves: TV & streaming guide as Premier League's bottom side hunt first win at Craven Cottage

Watch Fulham vs Wolves in the Premier League this weekend, with the Old Gold still without a win so far this season, and FourFourTwo having you covered when it comes to team news, live stream information and more.

Fulham vs Wolves key information • Date: Saturday, 1 November 2025 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET • Venue: Craven Cottage, London • TV & Streaming: Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Black Friday deal

Fulham left it late to book their spot in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup with a penalty shootout win over Wycombe Wanderers earlier this week.

The Cottagers will hope their cup form can invoke a turnaround in the Premier League this weekend, too, as they host Wolves at Craven Cottage.

Vitor Pereira's side still remains winless this season and lost in dramatic fashion against Burnley last weekend at Molineux.

The Old Gold may see Saturday's clash with Fulham as Pereira's last chance saloon, with time surely now running out for the 57-year-old.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Fulham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Fulham vs Wolves on TV in the UK?

Fulham vs Wolves falls during the Saturday 3pm blackout, which means it cannot legally be shown live in the UK. All other games outside this specific kick-off slot are televised.

What's more, all games, including the Saturday 3pm fixtures, are shown live in pretty much every other country in the world.

You can get your usual coverage from anywhere with a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch Fulham vs Wolves in the US

Fans in the US can watch Fulham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers on Peacock, which hosts roughly half of all Premier League games each week.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Peacock has had a price rise ahead of the new season, but with half of all Premier League games streaming live, it's still a decent investment for soccer fans, with plenty of content beyond that, too. $10.99 is the new monthly starting price.

Watch Fulham vs Wolves in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Fulham vs Wolves on the Stan Sport streaming servce, where every Premier League game is live.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Want every single Premier League live stream in one place, plus the Champions League? At AU$32 per month, Stan Sport is a steal for football fans down under. Just add the Stan Sport package to the base Stan plan and you'll be streaming the action within minutes.

Watch Fulham vs Wolves from anywhere

Away from home when the game's on? A VPN will ensure you don't miss a minute.

Virtual Private Networks are internet security software that alter your device's location, meaning you can bypass the geo-restrictions you get on most streaming platforms and enjoy your usual coverage no matter where you are.

NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there, according to our office-mates at TechRadar, who love its compatibility, top-notch security, and seamless streaming unblocking.

NordVPN's Black Friday deal ✅ Up to 77% off

✅ 3 Months Extra FREE On top of being outstanding at unblocking streaming services, NordVPN is fast, has top-level security features and comes with a 30-day money back guarantee. Throw in a knock-down price and it's a no-brainer.

Can I still get tickets for Fulham vs Wolves?

Get Fulham tickets at Seat Unique



Fulham's hospitality offers a premium matchday with superb padded seating and access to exclusive lounges, bars, or terraces. Packages feature curated gourmet dining, a complimentary drinks package (beer, wine, soft drinks), the official matchday programme, and fast-track stadium entry, providing a comfortable and refined viewing experience.

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Fulham vs Wolves: Premier League preview

Fulham went through the whole of October without picking up a victory in the Premier League and that form will not have pleased manager Marco Silva.

On the flip side, the Cottagers booked their spot in the last four of the Carabao Cup with victory over Wycombe Wanderers in midweek, albeit via the lottery of a penalty shootout.

Striker Raul Jimenez is facing a race against time after picking up a knock at Adams Park, with Fulham's injury list seemingly growing by the week.

Wolves' total of just two points after nine games has still not yet yielded a change in management, although you do feel Pereira's time in the Midlands is fast approaching a conclusion.

The Wanderers look bereft of confidence and attacking flair, especially given that stars Rayan Ait-Nouri and Matheus Cunha are no longer with them.

Key man Jorgen Strand Larsen has just one Premier League goal to his name so far this term, and even a lengthy social media post in the last seven days can't explain his poor return in front of goal.

Only West Ham and Nottingham Forest are statistically in worse form than both Fulham and Wolves heading into Saturday's clash in the capital, and you do feel something has to give.

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

Fulham vs Wolves: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Fulham 1-0 Wolves

Fulham's win in midweek will have done them wonders in terms of a confidence booster and FourFourTwo feels this will be the final nail in the Pereira coffin.