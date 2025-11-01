How to watch Spurs vs Chelsea: Live streams, TV info as pressure on Enzo Maresca increases

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea as the Lilywhites look to bounce back from their recent Carabao Cup exit, with all the broadcast details right here in this guide.

Tottenham vs Chelsea key information • Date: Saturday, 1 November 2025 • Kick-off time: 5:30pm BST / 12:30pm ET • Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Black Friday deal

Tottenham crashed out of the Carabao Cup against Newcastle United on Wednesday evening, losing 2-0 at St James' Park.

Chelsea booked their spot in the last four with a narrow 4-3 win over Wolves that even saw striker Liam Delap sent off in just seven minutes.

FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Spurs vs Chelsea online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Tottenham vs Chelsea on TV in the UK?

Tottenham vs Chelsea will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

It will also be available to subscribers via Sky Go and the Sky Sports+ platform.

Watch Tottenham vs Chelsea in the US

Tottenham vs Chelsea is on NBC in the United States, as the featured game on the broadcasting giant's flagship channel.

You can live stream the game on NBC's Peacock platform.

Watch Tottenham vs Chelsea in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Tottenham vs Chelsea through Stan Sport.

Watch Tottenham vs Chelsea from anywhere

Out of the country when Tottenham vs Chelsea is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at Tom's Guide are VPN experts, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN out there.

Tottenham vs Chelsea: Premier League preview

Tottenham were brilliant value for their victory against Everton last weekend, and in doing so, continued their record as the Premier League's best away side so far this term.

Thomas Frank is continuing to work wonders in North London, and what is even more impressive is the fact that he is doing so without James Maddison and Dominic Solanke.

Micky van de Ven scored two headers at the Hill Dickinson Stadium and pulled in a super return for anyone who managed to slot him into their FPL team in the process.

Injuries are unfortunately slowly piling up for the Lilywhites, however, with Eves Bissouma (ankle), Kota Takai (ankle), Solanke (ankle), Radu Dragusin (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Maddison (knee) and Ben Davies (thigh) all set to miss out.

Cristian Romero (adductor), Destiny Udogie (knee), Archie Gray (calf) and Wilson Odobert (abdominal) will all need once-overs ahead of the game too, which is more than a worry.

Can I still get tickets for Tottenham vs Chelsea?

Chelsea somehow booked their spot in the last four of the Carabao Cup with a 4-3 success at Molinuex that pretty much had it all.

Delap's bizarre anger issues mean Maresca will not be able to call upon the England international for the clash with Spurs, as the Blues boss described his two yellow cards as 'completely unnecessary'.

Cole Palmer (groin), Dario Essugo (thigh), Benoit Badiashile (muscle), Levi Colwill (knee) and Mykhaylo Mudryk (doping suspension) are also unavailable, and Chelsea will have to be better to beat an in-form Spurs side in the Premier League this weekend.

On the bright side, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is a particularly happy hunting ground for Chelsea, whose unforgettable 4-3 success there last season represented their fifth Premier League victory at the ground - no visiting team has won more.

Tottenham vs Chelsea: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Tottenham 2-0 Chelsea

Despite losing in midweek, we are backing Spurs in this one, with Xavi Simons our tip to find the net.