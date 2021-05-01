Everton v Aston Villa live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Everton v Aston Villa live stream, BT Sport, Saturday 1 May, 8pm BST

Everton will be looking to continue their top-four push when they host Aston Villa this weekend.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are not out of the race for the Champions League places just yet. They probably should be, having recently gone five games without a win, but a 1-0 victory over Arsenal last time out leaves them six points adrift of fourth place with a game in hand on the teams above them. Their run-in does not look too difficult on paper - save for a trip to Manchester City on the final day - but the Toffees cannot afford any more slip-ups if they are to secure a first top-four finish since 2005.

A home game against an out-of-form Villa is eminently winnable, but Everton fans will be slightly nervous given their team’s poor record at Goodison Park this term. Only five teams in the division have collected fewer points at their home grounds than the Toffees, who have the fourth-best record on the road. The pressure is on Everton, as defeat here would surely extinguish their top-four hopes.

Villa are in need of a pick-me-up, having fallen out of the race for European qualification after a downturn in form over the last couple of months. Dean Smith’s side have won only one of their last eight fixtures and slipped out of the top half in the process, having been on the cusp of the top six in mid-February. This has still been a season of progress for the Villans, but they will not want it to end with a whimper.

Everton will be without the luckless Jean-Philippe Gbamin, who recently suffered a knee injury having only just returned from a 20-month lay-off. Michael Keane and Abdoulaye Doucoure are also missing for the hosts.

Villa remain without captain and talisman Jack Grealish, while Matty Cash, Morgan Sanson and Trezeguet also on the treatment table. Long-term absentee Wesley Moraes returned in the 2-2 draw with West Brom last weekend and could be involved again here.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST and the game is being shown on BT Sport 1. See below for watching details where you are.

Use a VPN to watch an Everton v Aston Villa live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2020/21.

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform having 175 games exclusively over the season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2020/21 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

Astro secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90 a month.

For tips on how to view when you're out of the country, scroll back up for our VPN offers.