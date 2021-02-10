Everton v Tottenham Hotspur live stream: how to watch the FA Cup wherever you are in the world

Everton v Tottenham Hotspur live stream, BT Sport, Wednesday 10 February, 8.15pm GMT

Everton and Tottenham will be looking to build on positive results at the weekend when they do battle in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side left it late to secure a point at Old Trafford, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s strike in second-half stoppage time pegged Manchester United back at 3-3. With two games in hand on many of the teams above them and just three points separating them from the Champions League qualification spots, Everton look well positioned for a sustained top-four challenge.

For now, though, they will put those in ambitions on hold as they seek a place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. Everton have underachieved in this competition in recent years, having failed to advance beyond the fourth round in each of the previous four seasons. Ancelotti would become an instant icon in the blue half of Merseyside were he to lead Everton to their first trophy since 1995.

Tottenham, without silverware since their League Cup triumph in 2008, are also taking the FA Cup seriously. Jose Mourinho has come in for some criticism of late, with Spurs sinking from first place in the Premier League down to eighth. Some of their recent performances have been poor, but Tottenham looked sharp in Sunday’s 2-0 victory over West Brom and will hope for a similar display at Goodison Park.

Everton will have to make do without Jordan Pickford, who sustained a knock to his rib in a recent Premier League match. Allan has returned to training but is still a few weeks away from regaining match fitness, and Jean-Philippe Gbamin’s injury nightmare continues as the midfielder waits for his first senior appearance since August 2019.

Ancelotti could make use of fringe players such as Anthony Gordon, Bernard and Jonjoe Kenny, with James Rodriguez among the first-team stars likely to be rested.

Tottenham will be unable to call upon the services of Giovani Lo Celso, Dele Alli and Sergio Reguilon for their trip to Goodison. Given how lacklustre his team looked without him against Brighton, Mourinho will be tempted to start Kane up top, but it would surely be more sensible to save the England international for Saturday’s clash with Manchester City.

Gareth Bale could be given a rare start, with Carlos Vinicius in line to replace Kane should Mourinho opt to give his star man a rest.

Kick-off is at 8.15pm GMT and the game is being shown on BT Sport 1 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

