Get voting in the Premier League end of season awards

The nominees for the Premier League end of season awards have been announced - and it's up to the fans to vote for their favourites in each category.

There are four awards to be given out - the highly-coveted Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season - for any player who started the season aged 23 or under - are the big ones, with the Manager of the Season awards and Goal of the Season awards completing the set.

Liverpool lead the way for the nominations; there are three Reds up for the Player of the Season, with Trent Alexander-Arnold the only player featuring in both the senior and youth categories.

Manchester United have three nominations for the Young Player of the Year, while Chelsea have two - Frank Lampard is up for the Manager of the Year gong. Kevin De Bruyne, meanwhile is up twice in the Goal of the Season stakes.

The 2019/20 EA SPORTS Player of the Season nominees

Trent Alexander Arnold (Liverpool)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

Danny Ings (Southampton)

Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Nick Pope (Burnley)

Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)

Fans have until 6pm BST on Monday 10 August to vote for their favourite on the EA SPORTS website. The votes of the public will be combined with those of the 20 club captains and a panel of football experts to decide the winner.

FFT's Player of the Season picks (Image credit: PA) THE CASE FOR... Kevin De Bruyne

THE CASE FOR... Virgil van Dijk

THE CASE FOR... Jordan Henderson

The 2019/20 TAG Heuer Young Player of the Season nominees

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

Mason Greenwood (Manchester United)

Dean Henderson (Sheffield United)

Anthony Martial (Manchester United)

Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Christian Pulisic (Chelsea)

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Fans can vote by visiting the TAG Heuer website up until 6pm BST on Monday 10 August. The public vote will be combined with the choices from a panel of experts to decide the winner.

The 2019/20 Barclays Manager of the Season nominees

Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)

Frank Lampard (Chelsea)

Brendan Rodgers (Leicester City)

Chris Wilder (Sheffield United)

Fans have until 6pm BST on Monday 10 August to choose their favourite by voting on the Premier League site.

The 2019/20 Budweiser Goal of the Season nominees

Harvey Barnes vs Sheffield United

Moussa Djenepo vs Sheffield United

Matty Longstaff vs Manchester United

Kevin De Bruyne vs Newcastle United

Son Heung-min vs Burnley

Alireza Jahanbakhsh vs Chelsea

Matej Vydra vs Southampton

Bruno Fernandes vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Kevin De Bruyne vs Norwich City

Again, fans have until 6pm BST on Monday 10 August to choose their favourite by voting on the Premier League site.

