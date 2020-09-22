Kylian Mbappe: Liverpool and Real Madrid set for tug-of-war for star next summer

Kylian Mbappe will find himself the centre of a transfer bidding war next summer, as Liverpool and Real Madrid prepare to battle it out for the superstar's signature.

French publication L'Equipe have reported that Mbappe is open to a move to either club following two glittering years at PSG, and will look to force a transfer at the end of the current season.

The 21-year old has two years left on his deal with the French champions, meaning PSG will need to sell him next summer or risk lose him on a free the following year. He won't come cheap however, with L'Equipe claiming a bid in the region of €250m may be required to prise him away.

(Image credit: PA)

Mbappe is widely considered the best young player in world football and the long-term successor to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's joint status as the best in the world. The forward has scored 91 goals in 125 appearances for PSG since joining from AS Monaco in 2018.

He has won four straight league titles in France (including one with his former club), as well as two French Cups, two League Cups and the World Cup with France in 2018.

Jurgen Klopp is said to be a keen admirer of the youngster and reportedly even made contact with the player's father earlier this year, only to be told by Liverpool bosses that a move would be financially impossible amid the coronavirus pandemic. Things may be different next year and Klopp is confident the player would pick the Reds over rival European clubs.

Mbappe has spoken very highly of Klopp and his team in the past. In January, the Frenchman called Liverpool “a machine" and Klopp a "very good manager.” The player is desperate to win silverware and sees the Premier League club as the ideal place to do that.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, know the allure of playing in the famous all-white strip is enough to tempt anyone. Real are often seen as the ultimate destination for any footballer and Mbappe would fit with their record of recruiting the world's best players. They are also in need of fresh firepower, following the departure of Ronaldo two-years ago and with Karim Benzema beginning to show signs of slowing down.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to the mag - and get every issue delivered to your door!

NOW READ...

ANALYSIS Diogo Jota's transfer to Liverpool explained: Following the Sadio Mané blueprint

FIFA 21 The 100 best players revealed

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world