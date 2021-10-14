Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers not interested in Newcastle job - report

Brendan Rodgers will not be leaving Leicester to take charge of Newcastle, according to reports.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) completed the takeover of the Magpies last week.

Steve Bruce remains at the helm for now but is not thought to have a long-term future at St James' Park.

The PIF is on the lookout for a replacement and had earmarked Rodgers as a leading candidate for the position.

But according to the Daily Telegraph, the Northern Irishman has no interest in taking over in the northeast.

The report states that Rodgers is totally committed to Leicester and is fully focused on the job at hand.

However, another story suggests the former Liverpool manager has other reasons for distancing himself from the Newcastle post.

The Daily Mail writes that Rodgers is waiting for the Manchester City job, having learned he will be among the leading contenders to succeed Pep Guardiola.

The Catalan has a contract at the Etihad Stadium until 2023 but is not expected to sign a new deal.

Rodgers is prepared to wait it out at the King Power Stadium until then, before hopefully making the move to Manchester at the end of next season.

The report adds that he is not entirely happy at Leicester and had one or two quibbles with the club's recruitment policy in the summer.

The Foxes have had a difficult start to the season and sit 13th in the table ahead of the Premier League's return this weekend.

Meanwhile there is ongoing confusion at Newcastle around the future of Bruce, who was expected to be sacked early this week.

The 60-year-old now looks to have earned a stay of execution and he could take charge of his 1000th game as a manager against Tottenham on Sunday.

Bruce is still expected to depart sooner rather than later, with Frank Lampard, Eddie Howe and Lucien Favre among those linked with the job.

