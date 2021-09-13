Leicester City transfer news: Barcelona weigh up a bid for Youri Tielemans

Barcelona are considering an offer for Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans as Ronald Koeman continues to overhaul his squad.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Belgian international has two years remaining on his current contract and isn’t looking to extend his stay with the Foxes.

In addition to Barcelona, he is reportedly the subject of interest from Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester United too.

The Catalan giant’s recent financial crisis has forced them to take a different approach in the transfer market, avoiding the expensive mistakes they made with Philippe Coutinho and Antoine Griezmann.

Koeman is looking for value and players who have the potential to grow with the club rather than established stars commanding huge fees.

Barcelona believe that he would be an excellent long-term investment, combining great physical and technical ability with a strong mentality.

Tielemans quickly became part of Brendan Rodgers’ leadership group at Leicester, commanding the respect of his peers with his intelligence and maturity.

Still just 24, he possesses a wealth of experience, having already made more than 350 professional appearances at club level.

Tielemans started his career at Anderlecht, making his debut as a 16-year-old, before joining Monaco for £22million in May 2017.

After a productive loan spell at Leicester, he joined the club permanently for a then club-record fee and quickly became a vital component of Rodgers’ side.

Earlier this year, he helped create history for the Foxes, scoring the winning goal as they beat Chelsea at Wembley to claim their first FA Cup.

His thumping 30-yard strike into the top corner was all that separated the two sides after Ben Chilwell’s late equaliser was ruled out for offside.