Leicester v Fulham live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Leicester v Fulham live stream, Sky Sports, Monday 30 November, 5.30pm GMT

Leicester will be looking to bounce back from last weekend’s loss to Liverpool when they host Fulham on Monday.

The Foxes have enjoyed a terrific start to the season but were outclassed by the reigning champions at Anfield. A 3-0 defeat demonstrated that Liverpool are still the team to beat in the Premier League this term, with Leicester barely laying a glove on Jurgen Klopp’s charges all evening. The task confronting them on Monday is a very different one, with Rodgers’ side set to have a larger share of possession against opponents who will look to hit them on the counter-attack.

Fulham were edged out 3-2 by Everton last time out, but there have been signs of late that they are starting to get to grips with the Premier League. Seven defeats from nine shows that the Cottagers face an uphill battle to stay in the division, but Scott Parker will be pleased with how his team have attacked in recent weeks. Fulham have now scored nine goals this season, but keeping them out has proved more problematic - no team’s backline had been breached as often as theirs going into the weekend.

Leicester will have to make do without Caglar Soyuncu, while this game will probably come too soon for Timothy Castagne. Wilfred Ndidi, Ricardo Pereira and Daniel Amartey remain sidelined too, but Dennis Praet could return to the starting XI after beginning the Liverpool game on the bench. Rodgers might be tempted to switch to a back four for the visit of a team that has won only one game this term.

Fulham will be unable to call upon the services of Kenny Tete, Joshua Onomah and Terence Kongolo, but Aboubakar Kamara is available again following suspension. Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Andre Zambo Anguissa are all in contention to come into Parker’s starting line-up, as Fulham seek their first victory at the King Power since 2004.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

WATCH THIS GAME Get a Now TV Sky Sports pass week here

SEE THE FULL SCHEDULE Premier League live streams: How to watch every game on this weekend

GET BT SPORT ON NOW TV (Image credit: PA) GUIDE Premier League games in one place! How to watch BT Sport, Sky Sports and BBC games on a Now TV Stick

Fancy a flutter on Leicester v Fulham?

Leicester are currently priced at 8/15 for the win by Betfred. Netting you a £5.33 profit from a £10 bet.

What's more, Betfred are offering new customers bet £10 to get £30 in Free Bets + 60 Free Spins as their welcome bonus to you.

New UK & NI customers only. Code ‘SPORTS60’. Place first sports bet of £10+ in one bet transaction, at odds of Evens +. settled within 60 days. First bet on Sports. £30 in Free Bets credited within 48 hours of settlement. Max 60 Free Spins on Justice League Comics.Full T&Cs apply.

Meanwhile, Fulham are generously placed at 11/2 for the win by Bet365. That'll score you £55 profit on a £10 stake.

Bet365 are currently offering new customers up to £100 in Bet Credits to welcome you on board.

Min deposit £5. Bet Credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply

If you're looking to boost the odds a bit, Bet365 are offering 8/1 on Leicester to win 2-1 (£80 profit on £10 bet) and 20/1 on Fulham winning by the same score (£200 profit on a £10 bet).

Dont forget, new customers to Bet365 are welcomed with up to £100 in Bet Credits.

Min deposit £5. Bet Credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Odds correct at time of writing. 18+ T&C apply. Gamble Responsibly.

Use a VPN to watch Leicester v Fulham live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: NordVPN)

A cheaper option; its cheapest package current averages at a wallet-friendly £2.29 per month.

(Image credit: IPVanish)

Slightly more expensive but supports up to 10 devices, and you can pay for it every three months if you need to.

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2019/20.

If you don’t want to commit to a monthly contract, then NOW TV are currently offering up their Sky Sports Monthly Pass for just £9.99 (usual price £16.99) – it'll get you access to all of their Premier League and Football League offerings, including this game. Hurry, though: this offer ends at 23:59 BST on September 30.

Find out more specific details on each of these offerings (and more below) with our handy guide

NBC Sports and Telemundo are the Premier League rights holders (in English and Spanish respectively). The Premier League Pass will give you 380 matches live to stream on-demand, plus shows highlights, analysis and on-demand replays for $64.99. For a cheaper alternative, the Matchday Pass showcases 140 live games for $39.99.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2019/20 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $19.99 a month, after a one-month trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

Astro has secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90.

For tips on how to view when you're out of the country, scroll back up for our VPN offers.

(Image credit: Future)

OTHER GUIDES

Champions League live stream best VPN: how to watch from anywhere in the world

Barcelona live stream: how to watch wherever you are in the world

Real Madrid live stream: how to watch anywhere in the world

While you’re here, why not take advantage of our brilliant subscribers’ offer? Get the game’s greatest stories and best journalism direct to your door for only £10.25 every three months – that’s just £3.15 per issue! Save money with a Direct Debit today

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com