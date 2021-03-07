Liverpool transfer news: Manchester United to rival Reds for Leeds winger Raphinha

Manchester United have registered an interest in Leeds winger Raphinha, according to reports.

The Brazilian winger is enjoying a superb debut campaign in the Premier League after moving to Elland Road from Rennes last summer.

Raphinha has scored five goals and set up five more to help Marcelo Bielsa’s side compete for a top-half finish.

Leeds paid just £17m for the forward before the start of the campaign, with the 24-year-old now thought to be worth at least double that amount.

Liverpool have been linked with a summer swoop for Raphina, as Jurgen Klopp eyes an overhaul of his squad after a disappointing title defence.

Old Trafford has also been spoken of as a potential destination for the Brazilian, although recent reports suggest Leeds are determined to keep hold of him .

Regardless, UOL claims that United are ready to step up their interest in Raphinha.

The Brazilian outlet writes that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have made a concrete approach for the former Sporting CP attacker.

Deco, the ex-Portugal international who works as Raphina's agent, wants to discuss a potential transfer with the Leeds hierarchy.

That suggests the 24-year-old is open to a move away from Elland Road less than 12 months after moving there.

Raphinha is friendly with Bruno Fernandes, with whom he played at Sporting in the 2018/19 campaign.

That could give United a boost in the race to sign the in-demand wide man, although Leeds may be reluctant to sell to one of their main rivals.

Bielsa’s side return to Premier League action against top-four hopefuls West Ham on Monday.

Victory at the London Stadium would move Leeds level on points with 10th-place Arsenal, who have a superior goal difference.

West Ham came from behind to win the reverse fixture 2-1 at Elland Road in December thanks to goals from Tomas Soucek and Angelo Ogbonna.

