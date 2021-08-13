Liverpool transfer news: Reds monitoring £38million-rated Jeremy Doku

Liverpool are keeping tabs on Rennes’ Jeremy Doku as they weigh up a potential bid for the Belgian winger.

According to Voetbal24, Doku could be available for £38million, a price boosted by a couple of impressive showings at Euro 2020.

The 19-year-old is a skilful and explosive dribbler capable of playing on either flank, who would help share some of Liverpool’s attacking burden.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have endured a demanding schedule in recent years, prompting Jurgen Klopp to look for alternatives to his established forward line.

Diogo Jota had an immediate impact last season, which was later blunted by injury, after joining from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Doku would offer similar energy and purpose to the Portuguese attacker, although he is better at creating chances than scoring them.

That’s something that he could certainly improve by training and playing alongside such prolific wide men as Salah and Mane.

Doku won the first of 10 caps for Belgium when coming off the bench against Denmark in the Nations League last September.

Three days later he started in a 5-1 thrashing of Iceland, opening his account with the final goal of the game.

Receiving a clever pass from Kevin De Bruyne, he cut inside onto his right foot, creating the space for a smart finish into the far corner.

Doku started his career at Anderlecht, coming through the club’s prestigious academy to make his first team debut in November 2018.

He made 37 appearances for the club, scoring six goals, over the next two years before joining Rennes for an initial fee of £23million.

Off the back of a promising first season in Ligue Un, he went to the Euros, putting in lively performances against Finland and eventual champions Italy.