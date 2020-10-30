Liverpool transfer news: Reds retain Kalidou Koulibaly interest and plot January move

Liverpool are still interested in Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly as Jurgen Klopp seeks to ease his defensive headache.

The reigning Premier League champions are set to be without Virgil van Dijk for the rest of the season after the Dutchman injured his anterior cruciate ligament in the Merseyside derby earlier this month.

Joel Matip is also sidelined at present, although his condition is not thought to be serious, while Fabinho injured his hamstring in the midweek victory over Midtjylland.

Liverpool ended that game with Joe Gomez and Rhys Williams in the heart of the backline, and that could be the duo that takes to the field against West Ham on Saturday.

Klopp insists he has faith in Williams, as well as fellow youngsters Nat Phillips and Billy Koumetio, to fill in for Van Dijk, Matip and Fabinho, but he is still expected to address the issue in the January transfer market.

Liverpool let Dejan Lovren go in the summer and were always likely to struggle for options at centre-back with one or two injuries.

Kouliably, who is widely regarded as one of the best defenders in world football, was heavily linked with Manchester City in the summer.

He has also been spoken of as a potential Liverpool target in the past, and Klopp could attempt to bring him to Anfield when the winter window opens.

According to Calciomercato, the Reds are readying an offer for Koulibaly which they will submit in January.

The Senegal international turns 30 next June and has continued to reiterate his commitment to Napoli in recent months.

The centre-back is under contract at the Stadio San Paolo until 2023, but Liverpool may hope the lure of Champions League football proves too strong.

Klopp’s side are among the favourites to win Europe’s foremost club competition this term.

