Liverpool transfer news: Reds target Ismaila Sarr tells Watford he wants to leave

Liverpool have received a boost in their pursuit of Watford winger Ismaila Sarr, according to reports.

The 23-year-old was a standout performer as the Hornets made a triumphant return to the Premier League at the weekend.

Sarr scored once in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Aston Villa and gave Matt Targett a torrid time throughout the match.

He first caught the eye in the 2019/20 campaign following his move to Vicarage Road from Rennes.

The Senegal international scored five goals and provided four assists that season, but he was unable to prevent Watford suffering relegation.

Sarr was linked with various clubs, including Liverpool, in the summer of 2020.

But Watford stood firm and succeeded in keeping hold of one of their most prized assets, and the forward went on to be instrumental in their successful promotion push last term.

Sarr scored 13 goals and set up four more as Watford secured an instant return to the top flight.

The rumours refuse to go away, though, and Liverpool may be about to take a huge step closer to landing their long-time target.

According to Transfer Market Web, the Reds are preparing to submit a £40m bid for Sarr.

It is claimed the 23-year-old has told Watford that he wants to leave the club.

Jurgen Klopp wants to add another wide man to his squad this summer, and has already considered Jarrod Bowen of West Ham.

Liverpool are looking to offload Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri before the transfer window closes at the end of August.

Should they do so, the Reds will have the funds needed to sign Sarr - provided Watford accept their offer.

That is by no means a given. The Senegalese is under contract in Hertfordshire until the summer of 2024.

He is also an integral part of the team that Xisco Munoz has put together to try and stay in the Premier League.

Watford might be prepared to cash in on Sarr in 12 months' time, but it will not be easy for Liverpool to prise him away from the club right now.

