Man City v Wolves live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Man City v Wolves live stream, BT Sport, Tuesday 2 March, 8pm GMT

Manchester City will be looking for their 21st consecutive win in all competitions when they host Wolves on Tuesday.

Pep Guardiola’s side marched on at the weekend, although they did not have everything their own way in a 2-1 victory over West Ham. David Moyes’ side arguably created the better chances on the day, but City once again found a way to emerge victorious. The runaway Premier League leaders have now won each of their last 14 matches in the top flight, a series of results that has seen them open up a 12-point lead at the summit of the standings. It is surely a matter of when, rather than if, City get their hands on the trophy for the third time in four seasons.

Wolves extended their unbeaten run to five games last time out, as Ruben Neves’ header earned them a point against Newcastle. Nuno Espirito Santo will demand focus from his players over the next few months, but there is a danger that Wolves’ season might peter out: they are almost certainly safe from relegation while also being outsiders for a European spot.

BETTING ODDS (Image credit: PA) Latest odds from Betfred where new customers can bet £10 to get £30 in Free Bets + 60 Free Spins Man City 2/11 Draw 6/1 Wolves 18/1

Sergio Aguero made his long-awaited return to the starting XI at the weekend, but the Argentina international might not be ready to play two games in quick succession.

Gabriel Jesus will hope to come in for Aguero if he does indeed drop out, but Nathan Ake remains sidelined with injury. Guardiola will no doubt have half an eye on this weekend’s Manchester derby with his team selection, which could see two or three players rested.

There is still no timeline on Raul Jimenez’s return to first-team action after the Mexican striker fractured his skull in a victory over Arsenal last year. Daniel Podence’s comeback from a groin injury could be delayed until after this month’s international break, while Willy Boly continues to struggle with a thigh problem. Fernando Marcal injured his abductor in February and is recovering from surgery.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT and the game is being shown on BT Sport 1 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

SEE THE FULL SCHEDULE Premier League live streams: How to watch every game on this week

Terms and conditions apply: New UK & NI customers only. Code ‘SPORTS60’. Place first sports bet of £10+ in one bet transaction, at odds of Evens +. settled within 60 days. First bet on Sports. £30 in Free Bets credited within 48 hours of settlement. Max 60 Free Spins on Justice League Comics. Full T&Cs apply.

Use a VPN to watch a Man City v Wolves live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2020/21.

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform having 175 games exclusively over the season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2020/21 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

Astro secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90 a month.

For tips on how to view when you're out of the country, scroll back up for our VPN offers.