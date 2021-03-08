Manchester City transfer news: Kylian Mbappe considered too pricey as Citizens focus on Erling Haaland

Manchester City will focus their efforts on trying to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland after being priced out of a move for PSG star Kylian Mbappe, say reports.

Pep Guardiola’s side are on the lookout for a new striker this summer and the Athletic reports that Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku and Harry Kane of Tottenham are among the players they are interested in.

However, the Citizens are likely to focus on Haaland, who has been in sensational form for Dortmund this season, scoring 29 goals in 28 games across all competitions.

They will face competition from Chelsea, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona for his signature, and the 20-year-old is likely to command a big transfer fee.

But he remains a more attractive option than Mbappe, whose eye-watering wage demands make a move for the World Cup winner unlikely.

Mbappe will enter the final year of his PSG contract this summer and has therefore been linked with some of Europe’s top sides.

But he is expected to require a salary that would be difficult for any team to fund along with a transfer fee, and one that would force City to break their existing wage structure.

A move for Mbappe would therefore only be likely if he leaves as a free agent at the end of next season, but the hierarchy in Paris will do everything in their power to avoid that outcome.

