Manchester City transfer news: Real Madrid could make move for Raheem Sterling

Real Madrid are weighing up a summer swoop for Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling, according to reports.

The England international has suffered a dip in form in recent months and is without a goal in his last 12 club appearances.

Sterling has dropped out of Pep Guardiola’s first-choice starting XI and faces a race against time to win a place in the team for the Champions League final.

Sterling was a substitute for both legs of City’s semi-final victory over PSG and played just eight of the tie’s 180 minutes.

He has also yet to put pen to paper on a new contract at the Etihad Stadium, with his current deal running until 2023.

The Sun reported in March that contract talks are on hold, with Sterling holding out for a deal worth £320,000 per week.

The uncertainty over the forward’s future has not escaped the attention of Real Madrid, who are expected to bolster their attack in the upcoming transfer window.

According to Football Insider , Zinedine Zidane’s side could look to take advantage of the impasse by submitting an offer for the former Liverpool man.

For now Madrid are only monitoring the situation, but the report states that a bid of £75m could be enough to prise Sterling away from the Etihad.

The winger is set to lift the Premier League trophy with City for the third time this season, while he also possesses four League Cup winner’s medals and one from the FA Cup.

Sterling turns 27 later this year, though, and will be aware that the next contract he signs could be the most lucrative for his career.

The England international does not appear to be in a rush to make a decision on his future, but City will hope they can persuade him to stay put.

