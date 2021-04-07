Manchester City transfer news: Sergio Aguero advised to make shock move to Arsenal

Gael Clichy believes Arsenal would be a “good fit” for Sergio Aguero as the Manchester City striker contemplates his next move.

The Argentina international will bid farewell to the Etihad Stadium after 10 years as a City player when his contract expires on June 30.

Barcelona, PSG, Juventus and Real Madrid are among the non-English clubs interested in signing the striker.

The Evening Standard reports that Aguero would prefer to stay in the Premier League as he seeks to climb the all-time goalscorer charts.

The 32-year-old currently sits fourth in the list but is only six goals behind Andrew Cole, and 27 adrift of Wayne Rooney in second place.

That would be a major boost to Chelsea and Tottenham’s chances of landing Aguero, with both clubs said to be keen .

But Clichy, who played alongside the striker at City, thinks his former team-mate should also consider Arsenal.

The left-back played for the Gunners before moving to the Etihad in 2011 - just a few weeks before Aguero joined City.

However, Clichy does not think it is particularly likely that the Argentine will end up in north London.

“I could see him staying in the Premier League, because he will want to climb to third or second [in the all-time scoring charts],” he told Stadium Astro .

“He can get there, for sure. Does he want that? Ten years with Manchester City is enough, I think he will move where he can enjoy it a bit more.

“Can he see himself at another English club? That’s the question. He loves the sun.

“I would like to see him stay [in England] to get to second or third in goals, but I think he will move away from the Premier League.

“I think Arsenal is a good fit, in terms of style of play. They play nice football and they create opportunities, but I really doubt he would go there. I’m pretty sure he will go to Spain.”

