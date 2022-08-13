Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag: Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't told me he wants exit

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag claims Cristiano Ronaldo has not told him he wants to leave the club this summer.

Ronaldo has been strongly linked with a transfer away from Old Trafford and it is understood the Portuguese would be keen to move to a club in the Champions League this season.

But, speaking at a press conference on Friday, Ten Hag told reporters that talk the 37-year-old wants to leave is merely an 'assumption'.

"That is your assumption," he said. "That is not what he is telling me.

"I deal with the players we have and we plan with him for this season and we are happy with him and we have to fit him into the team so he has to come at the right fitness levels so that he can do the job that we expect him to do.

"In every press conference we already confirmed that he is in our plans. We plan with him so we also plan around him."

Ronaldo played only 45 minutes for United in pre-season after missing the club's pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia and was left out of the starting XI for last weekend's 2-1 defeat at home to Brighton, when he was introduced early in the second half in an attempt to turn the game around.