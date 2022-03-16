Manchester United report: Club set for their most revolutionary transfer window ever, with Harry Kane leading the arrivals

Manchester United have an ambitious and aggressive plan to get back to the top of football – and it'll start with the most sensational summer of transfer business they've ever seen.

Numerous reports are linking significant figures at Old Trafford with the exit door, as Ralf Rangnick's time as interim manager comes to an end. The 63-year-old will step into a consultancy role – and is said to have learned plenty from his time in the dugout. With Erik Ten Hag or Mauricio Pochettino stepping in next, there are big changes afoot.

Last summer's marquee signing Cristiano Ronaldo looks likely to depart the club after a difficult season, with the Portuguese having generated an xG of 0.00 in the crunch match against Atletico Madrid last night. Edinson Cavani, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba are all approaching the ends of their contracts, while Bruno Fernandes is yet to be offered a new deal.

With Harry Maguire coming under staunch criticism and Marcus Rashford said to be considering his options, United may yet lose more big stars – but at least recoup large fees for a significant rebuild. Eric Bailly, Luke Shaw, Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka may all also be sold, while Dean Henderson will likely seek first-team football elsewhere, too.

The Mirror report that with all these outgoings, United are weighing up a move for England captain Harry Kane to become the new fulcrum of the side, while the Manchester Evening News says Napoli midfield general Fabian Ruiz is available for £16m – and that United should rival Arsenal for his signature.

The club could be set to change tactic in the transfer market, too.

United have also shown interest in recent months in Boubacar Kamara, while Rangnick was said to be interested in Luis Diaz before the Colombian wound up at rivals Liverpool. RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara was very heavily linked with a move to the Premier League, too, while Antony of Ajax has been talked about – and these rumours and reports suggest that Rangnick will suggest lower-profile targets to the Red Devils hierarchy.

It's likely that the 20-time English champions are going to be looking at signing at least one centre-back, a new right-back, a couple of central midfielders – maybe more depending on departures – at least one new winger depending on departures and a new striker. With an elite academy producing the likes of recent star Anthony Elanga, however, it's likely that many replacements may come from within.

Should Manchester United sell all of the players linked with moves away, they could generate up to £150m to spend this summer, on top of any money that they may wish to add to the pot.

More Manchester United stories

LIVERPOOL Reds in pole position ahead of Chelsea and Manchester United to sign Ajax superstar Antony

EVERTON Red Devils in talks with £70m Premier League star

TRANSFER REPORT Manchester United plot all-England midfield next season with two sensational summer signings