Manchester United transfer news: Edinson Cavani has decided to leave club in the summer - report

Edinson Cavani has decided to leave Manchester United and join Boca Juniors this summer, according to reports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer added Cavani to his squad last October, as United completed the signing of the Uruguay international on a free transfer.

Cavani is enjoying an excellent season and has scored six goals in 18 Premier League appearances.

The 34-year-old striker is also said to have made a positive impact in the dressing room, where his experience, knowhow and winning mentality have rubbed off on his team-mates.

Cavani’s contract expires at the end of the season, although there is the option of a one-year extension.

However, Argentinian outlet Ole claims the former PSG frontman is ready to quit Old Trafford and sign for Boca Juniors.

Cavani is reportedly desperate to play for the Argentine giants before the end of his career.

And he is supposedly prepared to bid farewell to European football this summer and sign a deal with Boca.

Juan Roman Riquelme, one of the club’s vice-presidents, has contacted Cavani and persuaded him to head back to South America.

However, United are ready to open talks with the Uruguayan over an extension to his contract beyond this season, the Daily Mail report.

The Red Devils were already planning to sit down with Cavani and his representatives before the Boca rumours began.

“I can only say Edinson has done well,” Solskjaer said last month. We'll sit down and speak with him in the near future to see his plans and our plans.”

Cavani is said to be seeking assurances over his status within the squad, with the striker keen to get as much game time as possible.

Only half of his 18 Premier League appearances have come as starts, although injury and suspension have restricted his availability at times.

Cavani missed Sunday’s 2-0 victory over Manchester City, with Anthony Martial impressing in his absence.

