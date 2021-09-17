Manchester United transfer news: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Jesse Lingard to stay at Old Trafford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has emphasised his desire to keep Jesse Lingard at Manchester United for the long term.

According to Sky Sports, Solskjaer believes that the attacking midfielder still has a lot to offer the club and is keen to extend his contract.

Lingard was out of favour last season and seemingly destined to leave, culminating in a loan move to West Ham United at the end of the January transfer window.

It had the desired effect, rejuvenating his career with a series of lively performances and an outstanding record of nine goals in 16 games.

Lingard helped West Ham qualify for the Europa League, earned a recall to the England squad and proved his ability to influence games on a consistent basis.

“He’s got this season left of his contract and the club is talking to him and his dad, and we see him as a Man United player in the future as well,” said Solskjaer.

“Jesse has come back to us after a great spell at West Ham. He showed his qualities, he's got back into the England squad and he’s scoring goals for England.

"We really want to see the best of Jesse this season and we hope to see him. We support him, and we hope to keep him here with us. He's a Red through and through.”

Although David Moyes was keen to see the 28-year-old return to the Hammers on a permanent basis, Solskjaer set about reintegrating him into the first team set-up.

With fierce competition for places at Old Trafford this season, Lingard has been restricted to just 48 minutes of action so far.

He came off the bench to score in a 4-1 win over Newcastle United last weekend, but then gifted a goal to Young Boys as the Red Devils started their Champions League campaign with a shock defeat.